https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4218241Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWedding card mockup, invitation design psd, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 4218241View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 333.12 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wedding card mockup, invitation design psd, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore