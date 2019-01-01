Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421857SaveSaveLincoln Memorial statue by Daniel Chester French. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1084 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2709 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2709 px | 300 dpi | 46.53 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadLincoln Memorial statue by Daniel Chester French. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More