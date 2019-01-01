rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421857Lincoln Memorial statue by Daniel Chester French. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…Save

Lincoln Memorial statue by Daniel Chester French. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Lincoln Memorial statue by Daniel Chester French. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More