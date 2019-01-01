Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421904SaveSavePort of Houston, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2326 x 3151 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2326 x 3151 px | 300 dpi | 41.96 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadPort of Houston, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More