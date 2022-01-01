https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4219061Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm leaf png sticker, watercolor hand drawn botanical design clip art, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 4219061View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 2500 x 2000 pxCompatible with :Palm leaf png sticker, watercolor hand drawn botanical design clip art, transparent backgroundMore