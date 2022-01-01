https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4219180Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInvitation card template, wedding theme design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 4219180View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 13.32 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell English by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell English fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllInvitation card template, wedding theme design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore