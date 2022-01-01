https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4219266Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic flower quote Facebook post template, feminine design psd, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4219266View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.26 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.26 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell English by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell English fontAesthetic flower quote Facebook post template, feminine design psd, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore