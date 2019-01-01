Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421929SaveSaveThe Chesapeake Bay Bridge (commonly known as the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in the U.S. state of Maryland. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2368 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2368 px | 300 dpi | 40.68 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadThe Chesapeake Bay Bridge (commonly known as the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in the U.S. state of Maryland. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More