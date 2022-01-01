https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4219296Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic floral quote Instagram template, feminine design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 4219296View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.7 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllAesthetic floral quote Instagram template, feminine design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore