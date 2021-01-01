rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4219312
Colorful leaf sticker, vintage botanical illustration psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Colorful leaf sticker, vintage botanical illustration psd

This image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
4219312

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Colorful leaf sticker, vintage botanical illustration psd

More