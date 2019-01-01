Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421932SaveSaveCow and her calves. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2903 x 1930 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2903 x 1930 px | 300 dpi | 32.09 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadCow and her calves. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More