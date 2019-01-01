Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421934SaveSaveAerial view of New York City, in which the World Trade Center Twin Towers is prominent. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 525 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1531 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5891 x 2577 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5891 x 2577 px | 300 dpi | 86.89 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadAerial view of New York City, in which the World Trade Center Twin Towers is prominent. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More