Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421947SaveSaveAerial view of the Statue of Liberty. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2301 x 1523 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2301 x 1523 px | 300 dpi | 20.08 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAerial view of the Statue of Liberty. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More