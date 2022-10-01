Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421949SaveSaveRestoration work at the historic Reading Terminal and Market. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 958 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2794 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5128 x 6424 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5128 x 6424 px | 300 dpi | 188.52 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadRestoration work at the historic Reading Terminal and Market. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More