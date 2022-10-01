Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421954SaveSaveA giant panda, the star attraction at the Smithsonian Institution's National Zoo. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1039 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2559 x 2215 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2559 x 2215 px | 300 dpi | 32.47 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA giant panda, the star attraction at the Smithsonian Institution's National Zoo. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More