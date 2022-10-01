Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421956SaveSaveThis may not be a highway to nowhere in the American West, but it's a highway no one is on at the moment. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 875 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3495 x 2548 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3495 x 2548 px | 300 dpi | 50.98 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadThis may not be a highway to nowhere in the American West, but it's a highway no one is on at the moment. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More