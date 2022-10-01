Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421961SaveSaveThe Statue of Liberty. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 772 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2386 x 1534 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2386 x 1534 px | 300 dpi | 20.97 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadThe Statue of Liberty. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More