Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421962SaveSaveContainer facility at Oakland Harbor. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2683 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6553 x 5023 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6553 x 5023 px | 300 dpi | 188.37 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadContainer facility at Oakland Harbor. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More