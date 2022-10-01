rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421997Connecticut Harbor looking out to the Long Island Sound. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…Save

Connecticut Harbor looking out to the Long Island Sound. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Connecticut Harbor looking out to the Long Island Sound. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More