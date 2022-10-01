rawpixel
Public Domain
For displaying jellyfish, The Monterey Bay Aquarium uses a Kreisel tank, which creates a circular flow to support and suspend the jellies. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

