rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422007The Golden Gate Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Golden Gate. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…Save

The Golden Gate Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Golden Gate. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The Golden Gate Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Golden Gate. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More