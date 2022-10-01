Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422033SaveSaveAn up-close look at a giraffe at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1199 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3496 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4906 x 4912 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4906 x 4912 px | 300 dpi | 137.93 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAn up-close look at a giraffe at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More