Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422042SaveSaveYosemite National Park, United States. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 902 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2630 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9000 x 6762 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9000 x 6762 px | 300 dpi | 348.28 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadYosemite National Park, United States. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More