Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422054SaveSaveA steam train on a heritage railroad that operates excursions in Boone County, Iowa, crosses the 156-foot-tall Bass Point Creek Bridge. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 870 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2538 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6193 x 4490 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6193 x 4490 px | 300 dpi | 159.13 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA steam train on a heritage railroad that operates excursions in Boone County, Iowa, crosses the 156-foot-tall Bass Point Creek Bridge. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More