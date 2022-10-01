rawpixel
Public Domain
Hogs live out their last days in the "finishing shed," where they are grouped by weight to give smaller animals a fair chance at food.

Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Hogs live out their last days in the "finishing shed," where they are grouped by weight to give smaller animals a fair chance at food. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

