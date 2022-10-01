Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422091SaveSaveAn owl at the Alligator Adventure in South Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1116 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1676 x 1802 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1676 x 1802 px | 300 dpi | 17.31 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAn owl at the Alligator Adventure in South Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More