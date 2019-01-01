Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422100SaveSaveHercules the liger, half lion, half tiger. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2574 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4318 x 3176 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4318 x 3176 px | 300 dpi | 78.5 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadHercules the liger, half lion, half tiger. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More