rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422100Hercules the liger, half lion, half tiger. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Save

Hercules the liger, half lion, half tiger. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Hercules the liger, half lion, half tiger. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More