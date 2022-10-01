Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422110SaveSaveThe Linn Cove Viaduct, a 1243-ft. concrete segmental bridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Linville, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 840 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2449 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6359 x 4449 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6359 x 4449 px | 300 dpi | 161.92 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadThe Linn Cove Viaduct, a 1243-ft. concrete segmental bridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Linville, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More