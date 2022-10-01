Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422129SaveSaveLions in the grass at the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Keenesburg, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 977 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2849 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4230 x 3443 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4230 x 3443 px | 300 dpi | 83.38 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadLions in the grass at the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Keenesburg, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelMore