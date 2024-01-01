rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4224776
JBER fire protection specialists certify as ice rescue technicians
U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron navigate in icy water while practicing self-recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2020. The training, conducted in minus 15 degree Fahrenheit weather, taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. After completion of a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
ID : 
4224776

View License

Editorial use only

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron navigate in icy water while practicing self-recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2020. The training, conducted in minus 15 degree Fahrenheit weather, taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. After completion of a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More