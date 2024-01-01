https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4224776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJBER fire protection specialists certify as ice rescue techniciansU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron navigate in icy water while practicing self-recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2020. The training, conducted in minus 15 degree Fahrenheit weather, taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. After completion of a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageID : 4224776View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJBER fire protection specialists certify as ice rescue techniciansU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron navigate in icy water while practicing self-recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2020. The training, conducted in minus 15 degree Fahrenheit weather, taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. After completion of a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore