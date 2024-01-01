https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4224987Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReflection on the shores of Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageID : 4224987View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4032 x 2688 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadReflection on the shores of Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park. Original public domain image from FlickrMore