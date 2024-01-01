rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4225002
Taken from the main visitor center of Grand Teton National Park. It depicts the Teton range over a lake. Photo by Ryan…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Taken from the main visitor center of Grand Teton National Park. It depicts the Teton range over a lake. Photo by Ryan Stubblebine. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
ID : 
4225002

View License

Taken from the main visitor center of Grand Teton National Park. It depicts the Teton range over a lake. Photo by Ryan Stubblebine. Original public domain image from Flickr

More