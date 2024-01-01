rawpixel
The Elephant Trunk Nebula is an area of interstellar gas and dust located in the constellation Cepheus about 2,400 light years from Earth. The nebula is a region of active star formation and contains more than 250 young stars. Several are thought to be less than 10,000 years old. Data used to take the photo was from Rocky Mountain National Park. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
ID : 
4225003

