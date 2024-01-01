https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4225003Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Elephant Trunk Nebula is an area of interstellar gas and dust located in the constellation Cepheus about 2,400 light years from Earth. The nebula is a region of active star formation and contains more than 250 young stars. Several are thought to be less than 10,000 years old. Data used to take the photo was from Rocky Mountain National Park. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageID : 4225003View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 787 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2296 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5305 x 3480 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Elephant Trunk Nebula is an area of interstellar gas and dust located in the constellation Cepheus about 2,400 light years from Earth. The nebula is a region of active star formation and contains more than 250 young stars. Several are thought to be less than 10,000 years old. Data used to take the photo was from Rocky Mountain National Park. Original public domain image from FlickrMore