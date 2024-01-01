rawpixel
Square Butte, MT Rising 2,500 feet above the valley bottom, Square Butte is a good example of a laccolith, an igneous rock instrusion between sedimentary beds. It provides one of the best examples of banded magmatic rock in the United States. Additionally, the butte's flat crest supports relatively undisturbed prairie grassland communities. NPS Photo/M.Reed. Original public domain image from Flickr

