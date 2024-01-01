rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4225021
Glacier Features: Glacier Ice Cave, Glacier Bay National Park II
NPS Photo

Blue ice frames the view from inside a glacier ice cave in Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
4225021

