Measuring the quality, purity, and concentration of the extracted DNA with a spectrophotometer to be used for qPCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) testing by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
ID : 
4225727

View License

Editorial use only

Measuring the quality, purity, and concentration of the extracted DNA with a spectrophotometer to be used for qPCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) testing by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickr

