https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4225728Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRanger Hall and her K-9 unit Reu by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageID : 4225728View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7744 x 5163 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRanger Hall and her K-9 unit Reu by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from FlickrMore