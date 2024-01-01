rawpixel
Protect your pets, Yellowstone is a wild place, and pets have been lost, injured or killed in the park. Bringing a pet to Yellowstone may limit your activities, as they may accompany their humans only in developed areas of the park, such as roads, parking areas, and campgrounds. by Ashton Hooker. Original public domain image from Flickr

