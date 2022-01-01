https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226674Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng leaf branch sketch sticker, transparent background, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 4226674View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Png leaf branch sketch sticker, transparent background, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore