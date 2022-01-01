Aesthetic flower sticker, retro botanical design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph Redouté More Premium Royalty Free Vector ID : 4227010 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 13.82 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi