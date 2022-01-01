Palm tree sticker, vintage tropical clip art in green, classic psd collage element More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 4227595 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 7000 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 589.76 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 7000 x 7000 px | 300 dpi