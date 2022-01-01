https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4227744Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLove birds Instagram post template, lovers relationship illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4227744View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 15.71 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 15.71 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontLove birds Instagram post template, lovers relationship illustration psdMore