https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4227752Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCouple & love Instagram post template, each love has a story psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4227752View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 15.18 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 15.18 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontCouple & love Instagram post template, each love has a story psdMore