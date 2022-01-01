https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4228260Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStrawberry cake logo template, cute bakery brand design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4228260View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllStrawberry cake logo template, cute bakery brand design vectorMore