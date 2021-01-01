https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4228394Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrange flower clipart, vintage botanical illustration psdThis image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4228394View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2100 x 2100 px | 300 dpi | 62.13 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2100 x 2100 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Orange flower clipart, vintage botanical illustration psdMore