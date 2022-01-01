rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4228680
Botanical poster frame, vintage floral on cream background vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Botanical poster frame, vintage floral on cream background vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph Redouté

More
Premium
Royalty Free Vector
ID : 
4228680

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Botanical poster frame, vintage floral on cream background vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph Redouté

More