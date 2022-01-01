https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4228692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical png frame, transparent background, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 4228692View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGPortrait Card 5 x 7" PNG 1429 x 2000 pxBest Quality PNG 3572 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Botanical png frame, transparent background, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore