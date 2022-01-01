https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4234191Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue watercolor background, gold glitter design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4234191View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 3999 px | 300 dpi | 132.65 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 3999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue watercolor background, gold glitter design psdMore