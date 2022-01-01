https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4234711Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman athlete with prosthetic leg smiling carrying a towel and sitting to rest MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 4234711View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6291 x 4194 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6291 x 4194 px | 300 dpi | 151.01 MBWoman athlete with prosthetic leg smiling carrying a towel and sitting to rest More