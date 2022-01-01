https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4234721Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman with prosthetic leg carrying a towel sitting on the bench MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 4234721View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpi | 172.3 MBWoman with prosthetic leg carrying a towel sitting on the bench More