https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4234972Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGradient washi tape design element, colorful journal sticker vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorID : 4234972View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 6.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Gradient washi tape design element, colorful journal sticker vectorMore